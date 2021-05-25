Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mitsubishi Power establishes new gas turbine business in Dubai

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), said on Tuesday it has established a new gas turbine business in Dubai.

The gas turbine combined cycle unit will focus on the sale of J-Series Air Cooled gas turbines, which are capable of operating on a mixture of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas.

The company said this technology can play a role in helping countries across Europe meet net zero emissions targets.

