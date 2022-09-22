Mobile internet disrupted in Iran during protests - Netblocks

1 minute read

People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A new mobile internet disruption has been registered in Iran, internet monitoring group Netblocks wrote on Twitter on Thursday, as unrest spread over the death of a woman after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.