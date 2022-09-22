1 minute read
Mobile internet disrupted in Iran during protests - Netblocks
DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A new mobile internet disruption has been registered in Iran, internet monitoring group Netblocks wrote on Twitter on Thursday, as unrest spread over the death of a woman after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom
