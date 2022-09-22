Mobile internet disrupted in Iran during protests - Netblocks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A new mobile internet disruption has been registered in Iran, internet monitoring group Netblocks wrote on Twitter on Thursday, as unrest spread over the death of a woman after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

