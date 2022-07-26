Monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul on Wednesday -Turkey

Wheat field is seen in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

ANKARA, July 26 (Reuters) - A joint coordination centre (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports under a U.N.-brokered deal will be opened in a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine's grain exports, which had stalled after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour. All parties will appoint representatives at the JCC to monitor the implementation of the plan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.