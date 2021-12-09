Moody's: Turkey inflation to top 25%, hurt growth in 2022

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's said Turkey could see consumer price inflation surpass 25% in coming months with another potential interest rate cut in December adding to upside risks for its forecasts.

"We expect consumer price inflation, which stood at 21.3% in November, will accelerate to around 25% or even higher in the coming months," Moody's said in the note to clients, dated Wednesday, adding that it forecast CPI at 17-18% at the end of the next year.

Moody's also said the currency weakness had boosted dollarisation, though so far "confidence in the banking system remains strong with no signs of deposit withdrawals."

Persistently high inflation would also crimp economic expansion, which Moody's now forecasting real GDP growth to slow to 4% in 2022 from an estimated 11% for this year.

Turkey's central bank meets again on December 16.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.