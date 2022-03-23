Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Morocco and Israel sign cooperation deal in civil aerospace industry

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

RABAT, March 23 (Reuters) - Morocco’s industry ministry and the state-owned Israeli Aerospace Industries signed a civil aviation ooperation deal on Wednesday in Rabat.

"This memorandum of understanding covers innovation, maintenance and transformation," Morocco’s industry minister Ryad Mezzour said after signing the deal with IAI chief Amir Peretz.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters