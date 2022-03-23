1 minute read
Morocco and Israel sign cooperation deal in civil aerospace industry
RABAT, March 23 (Reuters) - Morocco’s industry ministry and the state-owned Israeli Aerospace Industries signed a civil aviation ooperation deal on Wednesday in Rabat.
"This memorandum of understanding covers innovation, maintenance and transformation," Morocco’s industry minister Ryad Mezzour said after signing the deal with IAI chief Amir Peretz.
