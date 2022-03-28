Morocco says Arab presence at Israel summit "best response" to terrorism

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita departs the Kedma Hotel, the location of "The Negev Summit", attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, March 28 (Reuters) - Morocco's foreign minister said on Monday his presence alongside three Arab counterparts at an Israeli-hosted summit was the "best response" to attacks such as an Islamic State-linked shooting spree in Israel, which he condemned as terrorism.

"Our presence today is, I think, the best response to such attacks," Nasser Bourita said in remarks to reporters.

