1 minute read
Morocco says Arab presence at Israel summit "best response" to terrorism
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, March 28 (Reuters) - Morocco's foreign minister said on Monday his presence alongside three Arab counterparts at an Israeli-hosted summit was the "best response" to attacks such as an Islamic State-linked shooting spree in Israel, which he condemned as terrorism.
"Our presence today is, I think, the best response to such attacks," Nasser Bourita said in remarks to reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.