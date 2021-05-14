Skip to main content

Middle EastMorocco to send 40 tonnes of aid to Palestinians

Reuters
1 minute read

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday ordered 40 tonnes of aid for Palestinians to be shipped to the West Bank and Gaza following recent violence.

The aid includes food, medicine and blankets and will be carried by military aircrafts, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Morocco also denounced "the violent acts perpetrated in occupied Palestinian territories," and reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Morocco resumed ties with Israel in December as part of a deal brokered by the United States that also includes Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 6:47 PM UTCNo normal life for Israelis in range of Gaza rockets

Sirens wail, radio broadcasts are interrupted, cellphones beep with Red Alerts every few seconds, and warning messages flash up on TV. When you hear them, rush for cover.

Middle EastIsrael pounds Gaza to curb Palestinian militants but rockets still fly
Middle EastDesperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts
Middle EastTaking the call in Gaza before Israel takes out the building
Middle EastLebanese man killed by Israeli troops on border, Lebanese agency says