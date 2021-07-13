Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Morocco to send medical aid to help Tunisia counter virus outbreak

1 minute read

Medical staff work inside an intensive care department for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital in Ariana, Tunisia, April 26, 2021. Picture taken April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo

RABAT, July 13 (Reuters) - Morocco plans to send 100 intensive care beds and a similar number of ventilators to help Tunisia tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases, Rabat's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Morocco joins other Arab states which promised to help the North African country as it struggles to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies.

Intensive care units are full and there is a severe shortage of oxygen, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus cases so far in Tunisia has climbed to 497,613, including 16,388 deaths.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 13, 2021 · 4:29 PM UTCAnger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there.

Middle EastGaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks
Middle EastIran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.
Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastEver Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters - source