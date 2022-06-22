Mortar lands within Dana Gas's Iraq's Khor Mor area, no damage or impact on operations -source

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, June 22 (Reuters) - A single mortar landed within Dana Gas's DANA.AD Khor Mor block area in Sulaimaniya in northeastern Iraq on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of matter told Reuters.

Nno damage or impact on the operations was reported as a result of the attack, the source added. Three people were injured, two security sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Ali Sultan in Sulaimaniya, writing by Amina Ismail, editing by Mark Heinricjh

