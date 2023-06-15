Most Gulf bourses fall as hawkish Fed hurts mood















June 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as hawkish signals on interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened sentiment.

The Fed left rates unchanged on Wednesday, but indicated that they could rise by at least half a percentage point this year.

Currencies in most Gulf Cooperation Council countries are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the U.S. is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.2%, dragged down by losses in most sectors, with Riyad Bank (1010.SE) dropping 1.8% and oil major Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) shedding 0.8%.

Among the losers, Arab National Bank (1080.SE) lost 2.2% and Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff (2270.SE) slid 5.5%.

In Qatar, the benchmark (.QSI) fell 0.2%, snapping gains across two consecutive sessions, with heavyweights Commercial Bank PSQC (COMB.QA) and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) sliding 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) lost 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) declined 0.1%, snapping gains made in the previous session, weighed by a 2.3% drop in ADNOC Gas (ADNOCGAS.AD) and a 1.2% decline in blue-chip developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD).

Dubai's benchmark index (.DFMGI) continued a two-week winning streak and ended 0.5% higher. The index was supported by gains in industry and financial sectors, with tolls operator Salik Company (SALIK.DU) adding 1.3% and Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) rising 1.8%.

The Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) climbed 1.4%.

"GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances after the change in the tone of the Federal Reserve, pushing traders toward caution", said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) edged up 0.1%, extending a rally across three consecutive sessions, helped by gains in finance and consumer staples sectors.

Eastern Co (EAST.CA) and Credit Agricole Egypt (CIEB.CA) climbed 3.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Commercial International Bank Egypt (COMI.CA) added 0.6%.

Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sonia Cheema











