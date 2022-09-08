Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade; Saudi extends loss

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bahraini traders are seen at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf equities rode on a global rally to open up on Thursday amid a steady rise in oil price, although the Saudi index extended the losses.

Oil prices, a key driver for financial markets in the Middle East, rose as much as $1 per barrel on Thursday after dropping below key technical support levels in the previous session, as an energy standoff between Europe and Russia focused investors on how tight fuel supply may become.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) edged up 0.2%, supported by its real estate and financial stocks. The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) climbed 1.2% and lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) was up 0.7%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dubai's property market recovered strongly from the severe downturn in 2020, propelled by an economic rebound and higher energy prices after the emirate eased pandemic restrictions faster than most cities around the world.

However, a Reuters poll on Dubai housing market outlook, published on Sept. 5 showed the recovery was fragile and uneven, and an oversupply of residential properties along with rising interest rates would pressure prices over the coming months. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) inched up 1%, boosted by a 1.5% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 2.3% jump in Conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC.AD).

In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI), was up 0.1%, recovering from yesterday's marginal slide, as index received some support from financials and telecom shares. Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) advanced 1%.

Telecoms firm Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) surged 3.8%, after signing an agreement to sell its Myanmar unit to Singapore's Nine Communications for an enterprise value of $576 million and a total equity consideration of $162 million. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.8% lower, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session, pressured by financial stocks. The country's largest lender Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) slid 1%, while lender Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE) was down 1.4%.

($1 = 3.6580 Qatar riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.