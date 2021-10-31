Most Gulf bourses in red; Aramco's Q3 profit surges

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending losses for a third session as profit-taking continued after the main index reached multi-year highs.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.7% drop in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (2010.SE), extending losses for a third session.

On Thursday, SABIC reported a net profit of 5.6 billion riyals ($1.49 billion), up from 1.1 billion riyals in the same period last year, but missed Refinitiv-compiled analysts' consensus estimate of 6.1 billion riyals. read more

But, Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) finished 0.4% higher, following a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts forecasts. read more

Aramco's net income jumped to $30.4 billion for the third-quarter from $11.8 billion a year earlier.

The oil giant has risen over 8% this year to a market valuation of just over $2 trillion, a goal sought by de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the company's initial public offering.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.7% fall in Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) and a 0.1% decrease in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the country's largest lender.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.8% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 10.4% surge in DAMAC Properties (DAMAC.DU).

On Thursday, DAMAC said its board had unanimously recommended minority shareholders accept founder Hussain Sajwani's offer to buy them out and delist the company.

If accepted, BlackRock, State Street and other minority shareholders will receive 1.4 dirham ($0.38) in exchange for each share that they hold, according to the offer.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) retreated 0.8%, after it advanced 1.3% in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged during its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood

