Most Gulf bourses in red on growth worries

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, as recession worries persisted amid concern the Federal Reserve will continue its steep interest rate hikes.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, with Retal Urban Development Co (4322.SE) losing 0.9%, while Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) retreated 1.3% as the oil giant traded ex-dividend.

Elsewhere, Saudi Electricity Co (5110.SE) retreated 2.6% after the utility firm reported a decline in quarterly earnings.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.3%, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF). read more

Emaar said in a bourse filing its board has in principle approved the sale, which values Namshi at $335.2 million, as a divestment to a related party.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) lost 0.4%, with telecoms firm e& (ETISALAT.AD), formerly know as Emirates Telecommunications, falling 1.3%.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, slumped as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) was down 0.6%, extending losses from the previous session, weighed down by a 5.1% slide in Qatar Navigation (QNNC.QA).

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

