Most Gulf bourses in red as investors eye rate hikes

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

April 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, tracking Friday's fall in global shares as investors prepared for a series of interest rate hikes as central banks fight inflation.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell drove headlines on Thursday by saying a 50 basis point rate hike is "on the table" at the Fed's next meeting, adding that it "is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly" to combat inflation. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 3.7% drop in Saudi Arabian Mining Company (1211.SE) and a 1.6% decline in Saudi Telecom Company (7010.SE).

Among other losers, Tabuk Cement (3090.SE) retreated 1.6% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, slipped on Friday with the prospect of weaker global growth, higher interest rates and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand even as the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that would tighten supply. read more

In Qatar, the stock index (.QSI) slipped 0.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA), which was down 1.2%.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

