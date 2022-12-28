Most Gulf markets end higher on China optimism















Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday on optimism around China scrapping most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although rising infections in the country capped gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 4.3% jump in Riyad Bank (1010.SE) and a 2.5% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE).

The Saudi bourse continued its rebound thanks to better price levels in oil markets this month and a steady stream of initial public offerings, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist – MENA at Exness.

"However, the main index remains exposed to another series of price corrections due to uncertainties in energy markets."

Shares in Saudi Aramco's (2222.SE) base oil subsidiary Luberef closed 4% lower at 95 riyals, below its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) added 0.4%, helped by a 1.6% rise in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

However, Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.6% fall in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) finished 0.6% higher, with local investors being net buyers.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.