Most Gulf markets in red ahead of U.S. inflation data















Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, ahead of U.S. inflation data which is likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Fed officials agreed they needed to raise the rates to a more restrictive level - and then maintain them there for some time - to meet their goal of lowering "broad-based and unacceptably high" inflation, a readout of last month's policy meeting showed on Wednesday. read more

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (<.TASI>) dropped 1.1%, hit by a 1.4% fall in Retal Urban Development Co (<4322.SE>) and a 1.2% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank (<1120.SE>).

The kingdom's inflation rose to 3.1% in September, driven mainly by higher food prices, rents, and the rising cost of utilities, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday. read more

The Saudi market could continue seeing negative performances while oil markets continue to show downside risk, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

"The main index could see some increases if uncertainties abate."

In Abu Dhabi, the index (<.FTFADGI>) eased 0.4%, with the UAE's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (<FAB.AD>) falling 1.3%.

The Qatari index (<.QSI>) closed 1% lower, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar National Bank (<QNBK.QA>), which was down 2%.

Duba's main share index (<.DFMGI>), however, advanced 0.7%, led by a 4.4% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (<EMAR.DU>) and a 3.2% increase in Emaar Development (<EMAARDEV.DU>).

According to analyst Mourad, the Dubai bourse remained volatile as global concerns clashed with local economic strength.

"The local real estate sector continues to support the market while others reacted to global concerns."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (<.EGX30>) retreated 0.5%, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 0.8% increase in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt (<COMI.CA>).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.