Most Gulf markets slide ahead of Fed rate decision

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bahraini traders are pictured in Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday, as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) to tame persistently high inflation, although some traders are also expecting a full percentage point increase. FEDWATCH

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index (.TASI) eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.3% fall Mouwasat Medical Services (4002.SE).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) retreated 1.3%, dragged by a 2.4% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and a 4.3% slide in diversified investment group Dubai Investments (DINV.DU).

The Qatari index (.QSI) declined 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) gained 0.3%. The country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) rose 0.2%.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, jumped more than 2% after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.