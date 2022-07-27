Most major Gulf indexes rise as solid corporate earnings boost Dubai

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

July 27 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf indexes closed higher on Wednesday, with the Saudi market extending gains on the back of steady oil prices, while Dubai's index was supported by solid corporate earnings.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.7%, with country's luxury property developer Retal Urban Development Company (4322.SE) increasing 1% and Saudi Electricity (5110.SE) up 1.5%.

Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom's biggest lender, jumped 1.7% after its second-quarter net profit almost doubled.

Bolstered by its banking stocks, the Qatari benchmark (.QSI) climbed 1.7%, led by a 2.6% jump in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and a 3.8% leap in Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA).

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.4%, helped by a 1.5% hike in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.9% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) after the lender posted second-quarter net profit of 1.34 billion dirhams ($365 million), up from 1.01 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Cooling solutions provider Tabreed (TABR.DU) rose 2.6% after it posted a quarterly net profit of 152.2 million dirhams, compared with 148 million dirhams a year earlier, and the board approved an increase in the foreign ownership limit to 100%.,

Abu Dhabi's index (.FTFADGI) edged up 0.3%, led by a 2.7% increase in ADNOC Drilling (ADNOCDRILL.AD) after it announced $2 billion in contracts to enable the delivery of ADNOC’s Ghasha offshore mega gas project.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) was weighed down by a 0.4% decline in e-payment platform Fawry Banking and Payment Technology Services (FWRY.CA).

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7558 riyals)

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter

