MOVES Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank hires capital markets banker

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD) has hired Rod Gordon, who most recently worked at Bahrain's Gulf International Bank, to lead ADCB's capital markets and syndicate business, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Gordon left GIB in August after working there since 2010 as head of debt capital markets (DCM). Before GIB, he briefly worked for Arab Banking Corporation and Unicorn Investment Bank, both also based in Bahrain, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will begin his new role at ADCB in late September, the source said.

ADCB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Yousef Saba

