Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

MOVES Citi brings in new Lebanon head from New York

1 minute read
1/2

Citi bank ATM machines are seen in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Citi named Ghassan Salem as its country officer for Lebanon, replacing Michel Sawaya who recently became country officer for Bahrain, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Salem will report to Elissar Farah Antonios, Middle East and North Africa cluster head. He will also become head of corporate banking for Lebanon, a role in which he will report to Mourad Jeddi, corporate banking cluster head for Kuwait, Levant, and North Africa.

Salem has been at Citi for more than 20 years, most recently as credit review manager leading a team of fundamental credit risk senior lead reviewers in New York.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 11:28 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Some on Wall Street try options trade to bet against AMC without getting burned

Some Wall Street traders are betting against another massive rally in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) and other "meme" stocks this week through a type of wager in the options market that would limit their losses should retail investors behind the run-up prove them wrong.

FinanceUBS ramps up ‘Netflix’ of banking to tap into stream of millionaires
FinanceBritish 'Treasure Island' tax havens face a tempest
FinanceLebanon's president approves loan for fuel to generate electricity
FinanceBusinesswoman Amanda Staveley's appeal refused in Barclays case