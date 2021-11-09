Mubadala concludes $327 mln acquisition of Rio de Janeiro subway

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - State investor Mubadala Investment Company concluded on Monday the acquisition of Rio de Janeiro subway for 1.8 billion reais ($327 million), holding company Invepar said in a securities filing on Monday.

Mubadala will take over control of the companies that operate the subway after having concluded the debt restructuring of Invepar, a holding company owned by Brazilian pension funds that owned the subway. The initial debt restructuring agreement was signed with UAE's Mubadala on Sept. 28.

($1 = 5.5103 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.