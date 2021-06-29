Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mubadala-owned Yahsat's IPO book fully covered -sources

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi satellite company Yahsat has attracted enough investor demand to cover the order book for its initial public offering, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the company looks to raise as much as $810 million

Yahsat, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co, had its books covered on an offer size of 40% of the company, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

Mubadala declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday. Subscriptions for the first major IPO in Abu Dhabi since 2017 will continue until July 8.

