Mubadala's Yahsat garners strong demand at middle of IPO price range-sources

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - State investor Mubadala's satellite company Yahsat has garnered strong demand for its initial public offering at the middle of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said.

A final decision on the IPO price is likely to be taken by Mubadala late on Thursday, they said.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Co (Yahsat) had set an indicative price range of 2.55-3.05 dirhams a share.

If the IPO is priced in the middle of the range, the deal could raise around 2.7 billion dirhams ($735.13 million) based on a maximum share sale of 975.9 million shares.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans

