Rockets hit northern Iraq's Kurdish capital, no casualties, officials say

ERBIL, Iraq, March 13 (Reuters) - Several rockets landed in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region on Sunday, Kurdish officials said, but added there were no confirmed casualties so far from the incident.

A U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that there were no U.S. military casualties caused by the attack. Few other details were immediately available.

In the past, U.S. forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that U.S. officials blame on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.

Kurdish officials did not immediately say where Saturday's incident took place. A spokesperson for the regional authorities said there were no flight interruptions at Erbil airport.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Residents of Erbil posted videos online showing several large explosions, and some said the blasts shook their homes. Reuters could not independently verify those videos.

A spokesman for the Kurdish regional government said there were no casualties.

Iraq has been rocked by chronic instability since the defeat of the Sunni Islamist group Islamic State in 2017 by a loose coalition of Iraqi, U.S.-led and Iran-backed forces.

Since then, Iran-aligned militias have regularly attacked U.S. military and diplomatic sites in Iraq, U.S. and many Iraqi officials say. Iran denies involvement in those attacks.

Iraqi political parties, most of which have armed wings, are also involved in tense talks over forming a government after an election in October. Shi'ite militia groups close to Iran warn in private that they will resort to violence if they are left out of any ruling coalition.

The chief political foes of those groups include their powerful Shi'ite rival, the populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has vowed to form a government that leaves out Iran's allies and includes Kurds and Sunnis.

