Nawaf Saud al-Sabah appointed as CEO for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet approved on Monday appointing Nawaf Saud al-Sabah as CEO for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, state news agency KUNA reported.
The decision included the formation of a new board of directors for the state-owned company.
