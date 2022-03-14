Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Nawaf Saud al-Sabah appointed as CEO for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet approved on Monday appointing Nawaf Saud al-Sabah as CEO for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, state news agency KUNA reported.

The decision included the formation of a new board of directors for the state-owned company.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters