JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government on Monday survived no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in protest over its judicial overhaul plan.

One motion failed by a vote of 59-53, a second by a vote of 60-51, the Knesset speaker said.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar Editing by Gareth Jones











