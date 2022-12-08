Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government















JERUSALEM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said.

The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government after Likud and likely religious-nationalist partners came ahead in a Nov 1 election. The current deadline is on Sunday.

(This story has been refiled to add a dropped letter in the headline)

Writing by Dan Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.