Skip to main content

Middle EastNetanyahu says Gaza militants will pay 'very heavy price' over rocket fire

Reuters
1 minute read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that militants in the Gaza Strip will "pay a very heavy price," after a day of Gaza rocket fire and Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

"We are at the height of a weighty campaign," Netanyahu said in televised remarks alongside his defence minister and military chief. "Hamas and Islamic Jihad paid ... and will pay a very heavy price for their belligerence ... their blood is forfeit."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:15 PM UTCDozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

Hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group that runs Gaza escalated on Tuesday as each side attacked the other with aerial bombardments that recalled their last major conflict in 2014.

Middle EastEast Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle
Middle EastSome units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected

Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, citing a KNPC statement.

Middle East‘Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?’ Musk asks Twitter users
Middle EastSirens sound in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire, witnesses say