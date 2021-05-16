Skip to main content

Middle EastNetanyahu says "will take time" before Gaza fighting ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza militants was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to retore calm.

"Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force," Netanyahu said in a televised speech. "We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel's citizens. It will take time."

