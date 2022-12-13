Netanyahu vows to keep "status quo" amid rise of religious parties

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony where Israel President Isaac Herzog handed him the mandate to form a new government following the victory of the former premier's right-wing alliance in this month's election at the President's residency in Jerusalem November 13, 2022. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to balance out religious and secular interests in Israel as he tries to form a new government with nationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

"We will preserve the status quo. Everyone will live in accordance with their own faith. This will not become a nation of religious law. It will be a country in which we tend to all citizens of Israel, without exception," he told parliament.

Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks