Netanyahu's party signs first coalition deal with Israeli far-right

Israeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022 Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party signed its first coalition deal with the far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement does not account for a full and final new government in Israel but gives ultranationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Tom Hogue

