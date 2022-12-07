New drilling round in Aphrodite gas field set for early 2023 -Cypriot minister















CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A new round of drilling will occur in the Aphoridite gas field in the first few months of 2023, Cyprus' energy minister told a news conference in Cairo on Wednesday.

A draft development plan from the JV operating the field is expected by the end of the year, Natasa Pilides said. Cyprus is trying to expedite development so that the first shipment to Egypt could come by 2027, she added.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.