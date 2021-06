New Israeli PM Bennett speaks to German counterpart Merkel

Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to his German counterpart Angela Merkel on Thursday, expressing gratitude for Berlin's support for the security of Israel and inviting her to visit, his office said in a statement.

Bennett, a nationalist who heads a cross-partisan coalition government, succeeded conservative former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

