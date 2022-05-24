New offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability - U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Any new offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability and put at risk the campaign against the Islamic State group, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would soon launch new military operations.

Asked about Erdogan's comments on Monday, Price said Washington was deeply concerned about potential increased military activity in northern Syria and expects its NATO ally Turkey to live up to an October 2019 joint statement on offensive military actions in Syria. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.