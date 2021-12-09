New Turkish finance minister promises fiscal discipline

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's new finance and treasury minister said on Thursday the budget deficit would come in under 3.5% of GDP this year and would be managed with fiscal discipline, after he was appointed last week in the latest upper leadership shakeup. read more

Nureddin Nebati, who replaced predecessor Lutfi Elvan, told parliament fiscal policy under his watch would be transparent. He also repeated that the government would focus on improving the current account balance.

Turkey's economy is reeling after a series of aggressive interest rate cuts, sought by President Tayyip Erdogan, sent the lira down some 30% last month to record lows and helped lift inflation above 21%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; writing by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.