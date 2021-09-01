NMC creditors approve plan to take control of firm's units, end administration

General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The creditors of UAE hospital operator NMC have approved a restructuring process that will give them ownership of 34 NMC group companies and allow those entities to exit administration in Abu Dhabi, NMC said on Wednesday.

NMC, the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, ran into trouble last year after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.

Its UAE operating businesses were placed into administration in the courts of Abu Dhabi's international financial centre ADGM last year. Claims from creditors rose to $7.1 billion, the majority of which related to financial creditor claims.

The creditors' approval will create a new entity controlled by them that will allow the continued operations of NMC's core business. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, one of NMC's largest creditors, said it is expected to receive 39% of transferable exit instruments in a new $2.25 billion facility, linked to the expected future value of the new entity.

Of the creditors eligible to vote, 95% were in favour on a consolidated basis, NMC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Once confirmed by the ADGM courts, it is anticipated implementation will take between 3-5 months to complete the transfer of shares and assets of the DOCA (deeds of company arrangement) companies as well as obtaining clearance from the appropriate Government entities, at which point the 34 operating entities will exit administration," NMC said.

"NMC Healthcare Ltd itself will remain in administration in order to pursue certain potential litigation claims on behalf of itself and the other DOCA Companies, any proceeds of which will be distributed to the relevant creditors in accordance with the terms of the DOCAs."

Richard Fleming, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal and joint administrator of NMC, welcomed the handover to the creditors as a "major landmark", adding it would lead to "an era of a 'New NMC'" focused on its patients and with its operational future safeguarded.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Louise Heavens and Steve Orlofsky

