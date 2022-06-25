1 minute read
No damage or casualties after attack near Dana Gas site in Iraq- source
June 25 (Reuters) - A mortar shell landed on a grass field next to a gas site in Khor Mor, Iraq operated by UAE energy firm Dana Gas on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, causing no casualties or damage.
Operations at the facility were unaffected by the attack, the source added. read more
Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Sam Holmes
