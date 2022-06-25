No damage or casualties after attack near Dana Gas site in Iraq- source

June 25 (Reuters) - A mortar shell landed on a grass field next to a gas site in Khor Mor, Iraq operated by UAE energy firm Dana Gas on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, causing no casualties or damage.

Operations at the facility were unaffected by the attack, the source added. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.