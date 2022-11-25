No injuries in rocket attack against forces in Syria- U.S. military















Nov 25 (Reuters) - Two rockets targeted a U.S. patrol base in northeastern Syria but did not result in any injuries or damage to the base, the U.S. military said on Friday.

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the origin site of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket, the U.S. military said in a statement.

The base was located in al-Shaddadi, Syria.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Daniel Wallis











