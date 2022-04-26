No payment problem for Russian tourists in Turkey, Nebati says -Demiroren news agency

ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian tourists will not struggle to make payments in Turkey as the Russian payment system Mir continues to grow in the country, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, according to Demiroren news agency.

"The rate of businesses accepting Mir card was around 15%, and the banks are distributing more right now. There will not be any problem," Nebati was quoted as saying by the agency when asked how Russian tourists can vacation in Turkey amid Western sanctions and blocks on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. payments firms Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc (MA.N) suspended operations in Russia over the invasion and said they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there.

Nebati also said he believed Turkey will exceed its target of 45 million tourists and $35 billion tourism income as hotel occupancy rates are over 90% as of May, according to Demiroren.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

