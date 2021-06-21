Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

No plans for Biden to meet new Iranian leaders - White House

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - There are currently no plans for President Joe Biden to meet with newly elected Iranian leaders, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that the key decision-maker in Tehran is and remains Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Psaki told reporters negotiators had concluded a sixth round of talks about how Iran and the United States could both return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, and the White House would looking forward to "seeing where that goes."

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal

