No Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers meeting in foreseeable future -Saudi official

RIYADH, May 26 (Reuters) - No meeting between Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers has been scheduled in the foreseeable future, an official from the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that some progress has been made in talks with Teheran but "it's not enough".

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said earlier on Thursday that he may meet his Saudi counterpart soon in a third country. read more

"Iran must build confidence for future cooperation, and there are several issues that can be discussed with Teheran if it has the desire to de-escalate tensions in the region," the official told Reuters.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi

