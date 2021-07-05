RPT-Norway housing prices rose 0.2% in June, up 10.1% yr/yr

A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Summary Motorola Solutions, Alstom among those excluded

Others span banking, telecoms, construction

Firms risk helping Israel break international law - KLP

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.2% between May and June, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 10.1 % in June, down from 11.3% in May, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices dropped 0.2% in June from May. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.