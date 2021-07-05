Middle East
RPT-Norway housing prices rose 0.2% in June, up 10.1% yr/yr
OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.2% between May and June, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.
On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 10.1 % in June, down from 11.3% in May, Real Estate Norway said.
Unadjusted prices dropped 0.2% in June from May. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.
