Middle East

RPT-Norway housing prices rose 0.2% in June, up 10.1% yr/yr

1 minute read

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.2% between May and June, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 10.1 % in June, down from 11.3% in May, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices dropped 0.2% in June from May. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

