Norway's Scatec issues green bonds worth $335 mln to refinance projects in Egypt
CAIRO April 27 (Reuters) - Norway's Scatec (SCATC.OL) has issued green bonds worth $335 million to refinance six solar projects in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, a statement by the Egyptian cabinet issued on Wednesday said.
The projects have a capacity of 380 Megawatts, the statement said.
Reporting by Moemen Said Atallah Writing by Lilian Wagdy. Editing by Jane Merriman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.