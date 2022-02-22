Nuclear accord must lift all sanctions harming Iran's economy -government spokesman

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - All sanctions hurting Iran's economy must be lifted in any agreement to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord, an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Any sanctions that ...deal a blow to Iran's economic benefits from the (nuclear) deal must be lifted," cabinet spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told a news briefing carried live on a state-run website.

