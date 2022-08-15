1 minute read
Nuclear deal can be reached if Iran's red lines are respected -foreign ministry
DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday there is an opportunity to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Tehran's red lines are respected.
