Nuclear talks more difficult as West "pretends" to take initiative - Iran official
DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A senior Iranian security official said on Monday progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives.
"The work of Iranian negotiators towards progress is becoming more difficult every moment...while Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter.
Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan
