Nuclear talks not at a dead end, Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iran nuclear talks in Vienna have not reached a dead end, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday during a news conference in Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh added that key issues that need political decisions are under discussion in Vienna.

The spokesman also said that Tehran had already taken its political decision by staying in the 2015 nuclear deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.