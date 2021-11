Houthi missile attack kills and injures 29 civilians in Yemen's Marib - minister

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians including women and children in the Yemeni city of Marib, Muammar Al-Iryani, the country's information minister, said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Houthi movement said in October they seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.

(This story corrects to show 29 is number of killed and injured, not only killed, after official correction from minister, in headline and paragraph 1)

