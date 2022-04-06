Iraq to allow food imports for three months -state news agency
April 6 (Reuters) - Iraq will allow all food imports for three months in order to enhance food security, the state news agency INA reported on Wednesday, citing the prime ministry.
Iraq, a major grain importer, is taking urgent measures to secure strategic stocks of wheat and support a local food subsidies programme as the Ukraine-Russia conflict raises food supply concerns.
The trade ministry said on Tuesday it is working to allocate 2 million tonnes of wheat for Iraq's strategic reserves, which would be sufficient for 6 months.
