Iraq to allow food imports for three months -state news agency

April 6 (Reuters) - Iraq will allow all food imports for three months in order to enhance food security, the state news agency INA reported on Wednesday, citing the prime ministry.

Iraq, a major grain importer, is taking urgent measures to secure strategic stocks of wheat and support a local food subsidies programme as the Ukraine-Russia conflict raises food supply concerns.

The trade ministry said on Tuesday it is working to allocate 2 million tonnes of wheat for Iraq's strategic reserves, which would be sufficient for 6 months.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Lina Najem, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

