A worker walks at a petrol station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, Al-Arabiya TV cited Saudi Aramco's chief executive as saying.

The Dubai-based channel did not mention in its initial report where he spoke.

